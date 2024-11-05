Pakistan seeks UK probe into ‘attack’ on ex-CJP Isa’s vehicle

LONDON: The Pakistan mission in the UK has forwarded a complaint rega­rding an incident involving protesters who heckled former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa, outside the Middle Temple Inn last week.

Sources told Dawn that a complaint was sent via diplomatic channels to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) by the Pakistan High Commission, a day after the incident.

Last Tuesday, PTI protesters heckled Isa as he left the Middle Temple in a diplomatic vehicle, with some banging on the windows of his car.

After the incident, Inte­rior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the perpetrators would be identified and action taken against them.

Sources confirmed to Dawn that a complaint was sent to the FCDO the following day, and claimed that it was being “actively investigated” by authorities in London, but there was no official confirmation from UK authorities.

Sources also said the complaint was escalated through diplomatic channels after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar sought action against the perpetrators.

The Middle Temple is located within the City of London, a borough within the Greater London area, and falls under the purview of City of London Police, rather than Met Police that is responsible for law and order elsewhere in the UK capital.

