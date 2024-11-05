E-Paper | November 05, 2024

Pakistan seeks UK probe into ‘attack’ on ex-CJP Isa’s vehicle

Atika Rehman Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 08:22am

LONDON: The Pakistan mission in the UK has forwarded a complaint rega­rding an incident involving protesters who heckled former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa, outside the Middle Temple Inn last week.

Sources told Dawn that a complaint was sent via diplomatic channels to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) by the Pakistan High Commission, a day after the incident.

Last Tuesday, PTI protesters heckled Isa as he left the Middle Temple in a diplomatic vehicle, with some banging on the windows of his car.

After the incident, Inte­rior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the perpetrators would be identified and action taken against them.

Sources confirmed to Dawn that a complaint was sent to the FCDO the following day, and claimed that it was being “actively investigated” by authorities in London, but there was no official confirmation from UK authorities.

Sources also said the complaint was escalated through diplomatic channels after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar sought action against the perpetrators.

The Middle Temple is located within the City of London, a borough within the Greater London area, and falls under the purview of City of London Police, rather than Met Police that is responsible for law and order elsewhere in the UK capital.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....
Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.