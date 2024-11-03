E-Paper | November 03, 2024

Three terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel district: CTD

Abdullah Zehri Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 05:38pm

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Balochistan conducted an operation in the Musakhel district in the early hours of Sunday, where three terrorists were killed and two were arrested, said a CTD spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD and law enforcement agencies received “credible information” about terrorists belonging to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) active in the Rarhasham area of Musakhel.

“Forces [including] CTD, FC and police were deployed in general area and late at night one of the deployed force contingent came across a group of 10-12 terrorists, moving towards main road,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The terrorists were intercepted and heavy exchange of fire followed.”

During the gun battle, three terrorists were killed and two others were apprehended, according to the spokesperson. However, “five to seven of them managed to flee because of night conditions”, he said, adding that a search for them was underway.

The spokesperson added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists during the operation, while the bodies were shifted to a hospital and the arrested terrorists were being interrogated.

“[An] FIR (first information report) has been registered with CTD. Further information will be shared as it develops,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, the Balochistan CTD registered an FIR against unidentified terrorists who carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mastung on Friday.

Nine people, including five children, were killed and 29 were injured in the blast, drawing condemnation from Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti who lamented that terrorists had now started targeting innocent children along with poor labourers.

The country, particularly the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, has seen a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents over the last few months.

Terror attacks declined by 24 per cent in September compared to August, but they witnessed surges in August and July, according to monthly security reports.

In 2023, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations. Overall fatalities, including those of outlaws, mark a record six-year high.

