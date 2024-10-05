E-Paper | October 05, 2024

Terror attacks down by 24pc in September

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2024 Updated October 5, 2024 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: A total of 45 terrorist attacks took place across the country in September 2024, reflecting about 24 per cent decline from the month before.

These attacks resulted in 54 fatalities (29 security personnel, 16 civilians and nine militants), compared to 84 last month, and injuries to another 117 people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered the most as 27 terrorist incidents occurred across the province, followed by 17 in Balochistan and one in Punjab. These statistics were provided in Pak Institute for Peace Studies’ (PIPS) monthly security report of Pakistan.

The report said that 27 terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the lives of 35 people and wounded 70 others.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pak­istan, Gul Bahadur Group, Islamic State-Khor­asan and a few local Taliban groups were involved in these attacks.

No terrorist attack was recorded in any part of Sindh in September 2024. However, one reported attack in Punjab injured one policeman.

A total of five attacks were recorded from across Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024

