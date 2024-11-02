4 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan region on Saturday, according to the military’s media wing.

“In the early hours of November 2, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khawarij,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

The ISPR said that security forces engaged the terrorists, with four khawarij “sent to hell”.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khariji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release stated.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan Army major and two soldiers were martyred during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, according to the military’s media wing.

A press release from the ISPR said that security forces had carried out an IBO on October 30 in the district’s general area of Bakka Khel based on the reported terrorist presence.