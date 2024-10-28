Ruling allies gearing up for another amendment?

• Shehbaz, Bilawal meet in Lahore; MQM-P call for LG reforms, ‘other key issues’ discussed

• Sana says govt focusing on 26th Amendment for now; CJP shouldn’t head constitutional bench

LAHORE: After seeing the 26th Amendment to its logical conclusion, the ruling coalition is seemingly planning to table another constitutional amendment, colloquially known as the 27th amendment, aimed at reforming local governments and “addressing issues skipped in previous legislation”.

These details were divulged by sources following a meeting bet­ween Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bila­wal Bhutto-Zardari in Lahore, atten­ded by key leaders from both parties.

Although both parties did not release any official statements about the meeting’s agenda or the subsequent decisions, a brief press release issued by the PM Office said the country’s political situation was discussed in the meeting.

The statement quoted PM Shehbaz as saying that PPP was an important government ally, which had supported each and every step taken to ensure the country’s economic stability.

It said the PPP delegation lauded the government’s economic policies and reposed the party’s trust in the measures the government was taking in different sectors.

Media reports also claimed that the PPP chairperson stressed the need to work together for parliament and democracy. He reportedly said the recent amendment would keep the undemocratic forces in check.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the coalition parties for their support in the passage of the amendment by a two-thirds majority. He claimed that positive economic indicators were leading to a noticeable decrease in inflation.

At a subsequent appearance, Mr Bhutto-Zardari parried questions about the meeting, saying that he only met the premier to inform him of his ‘visit to Lahore for the polo match’.

A source, however, told Dawn the so-called ‘27th Amendment’ did feature in the discussions held at PM Shehbaz’s Model Town residence.

Both sides did discuss the contours of the new amendment to meet the demand of MQM-P for empowering local bodies, the third tier of government, besi­des some ‘other’ concerns, the source said without elaborating what these concerns were.

The MQM had supported the 26th Amendment on the condition that its demand concerning local governments would be taken up in the next amendment.

The list of those in attendance also hinted at the agenda of the discussions: ex-PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Syed Naveed Qamar and Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended from the PPP side, while Rana Sanaullah and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar comprised the PML-N contingent.

According to PPP Punjab leader Barrister Amir Hasan, provincial affairs and some other matters came under discussion during the meeting between the PM and the PPP chief.

He said both the parties have to work jointly on a number of fronts, like implementing the unaccomplished agenda of the Charter of Democracy, amending the NAB laws, introducing further judicial reforms, curbing the trend of disgracing parliament and defaming politicians without any evidence.

Later on Sunday, PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah said the meeting agreed that the special parliamentary committee, where the 26th Amendment was hammered out, would continue to function.

Denying that any spadework had begun on the 27th Amen­dment, he said both PML-N and PPP leaders were unanimous in the view that their focus should be on the 26th Amendment and the next amendment, whenever it is taken up, would be tabled after a consensus.

He added that talks did not focus on bringing back any of the items that were discarded from the final draft of the 26th amendment.

Responding to a query, Mr Sanaullah said the constitutional benches proposed under the 26th amendment should not include controversial judges and said that Chief Justice Yahya Afridi should avoid heading these benches.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2024