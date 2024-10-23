E-Paper | October 23, 2024

26th Amendment ‘seriously’ undermines judicial independence: UN rights chief

Dawn.com Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 03:49pm

The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk has said he was “concerned” that the 26th constitutional amendment would “seriously undermine” the judiciary’s independence.

The newly enacted 26th Constitutional Amendment has brought numerous changes pertaining to the judiciary — including taking away the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers and empowering parliamentarians to nominate the next chief justice of Pakistan from among the three most senior SC judges.

Turk was concerned that the “latest constitutional amendments — adopted hastily, without broad consultation and debate — will seriously undermine independence of the judiciary”, the UN Human Rights office said on X on Tuesday.

“Constitutional reforms must be in line with international human rights law,” the statement added.

On Monday, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) called the amendments a “blow” to the judiciary’s independence.

ICJ Secretary General Santiago Canton said: “They erode the judiciary’s capacity to independently and effectively function as a check against excesses by other branches of the State and protect human rights.”

Following the passage of the much contested bill, PTI vowed to launch a decisive movement against the amendment across the country “without any fear of consequences”.

Lawyers and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have expressed the fear that the Amendment would bring the judiciary under the government’s control, and demanded its withdrawal.

Some of the major changes made to the Constitution include taking away the high courts’ suo motu powers, formation of constitutional benches, and performance evaluations of high court judges.

The Amendment also empowers the SC to transfer any case to itself, and includes a federal minister and a senior counsel in the process of appointing the Islamabad High Court top judge.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...
The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...