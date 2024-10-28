Lahore touches unprecedented 707 at Air Quality Index

LAHORE: As topping the world map for being the most polluted city for Lahore is nothing new, it got another distinction on Sunday when it touched the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 707 from 7am to 8am in morning.

The city remained engulfed in a blanket of smog throughout the day with low visibility.

Maximum AQI of the city was 707 at 8am while 696 at 7am and 700 at 9am. The AQI started dropping to 537 at 10am, 350 at 11am and was 236 at 9pm. When this report was filed at 10pm, Lahore’s AQI index was 348 and it was still the most polluted city in the world followed by New Delhi that had 294 on the AQI index. New Delhi’s highest AQI was 499 on Sunday.

On the other hand, PM2.5 concentration in Lahore was 249µg/m³, 49.8 times higher the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

The AQI is a measure of the concentration of various pollutants in the air, such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), coarse particulate matter (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3). An AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy and above 150 is considered very unhealthy, it’s hazardous beyond 300.

The smog crisis, primarily fueled by crop stubble burning and industrial emissions, has prompted the Punjab government to take immediate and stringent measures to safeguard public health.

The situation in various areas of Lahore was worse with air quality near CERP Office was 639 at 10pm, it was 543 at Askari 10, 549 at Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd, 453 on the Syed Maratib Ali Road, 424 at Thokar Niaz Baig, 396 at NETSOL, 346 at the Revenue Employees Housing Society, 289 at US Consulate and 299 at LAS.

The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) issued a smog alert for the province, following an abnormal drop in Lahore’s 24-hour average AQI, which also affected the visibility in the provincial capital on Sunday.

As per the alert, polluted air is expected to enter Lahore from Amritsar, New Delhi, Chandigarh as well as Amritsar as the smog-laden air pressure increased with winds moving towards Lahore at a speed of 7km per hour.

It also reminded the people of Lahore to take precautionary measures like checking AQI before exercise or walk outdoors, using masks before going to open places, keeping children from playing outdoors and avoiding travel to heavily smoggy areas.

In light of the smog situation, the traffic police in the provincial capital warned the citizens to be careful while driving motorcycles as the visibility in the city reduced to one kilometre.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the Environment Protection Department’s squads demolished four industrial units in Lahore for contributing to pollution. She said these factories had repeatedly ignored notices to install emission control systems. Additionally, 941 vehicles were inspected, with fines were issued to 234 smoke-emitting vehicles, 72 vehicles were impounded and total fines amounting to Rs503,000 were imposed on motorists for causing pollution.

In action in other parts of the province, six kilns in Layyah, one in Sheikhupura and four in Rawalpindi were shut down for failing to convert to zigzag technology.

Ms Aurangzeb said action against smog was being taken without any compromise and she urged the Lahorites to actively support the anti-smog action plan and avoid contributing to pollution.

She advised the residents to report any smog-causing activity by calling 1373 and protect themselves and their children’s health by supporting government efforts to combat smog. She said the action being taken today would make a difference in the next 8 to 10 years.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2024