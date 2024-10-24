Smog-specific school timings from 28th; fireworks banned in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department (SED) has issued new directives to change school timings across Lahore in response to rising smog levels and air pollution.

In a notification dated Oct 22, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh ordered that the opening time for all public and private schools within Lahore’s jurisdiction shall be no earlier than 8:45am, starting Oct 28. This change will remain in effect until Jan 31, 2025.

The decision is based on Section 6(1)(t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, which grants the EPA the authority to take necessary measures to protect public health and address environmental hazards.

The recent surge in Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which exceeded critical levels of 300 for two consecutive days, prompted the move as part of efforts to reduce the harmful effects of smog on students.

The EPA emphasised the urgency of this action, noting that air pollution, especially during the smog season from October to December, poses serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like children. Prolonged exposure to air pollutants can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The Health Advisory System for Critical Air Pollution Events (HAS-CAPEs), established in December 2022, held a meeting of the Provincial CAPEs Committee (PCC) on Oct 21. During the meeting, officials unanimously agreed to implement the new school timing as a precautionary measure in light of deteriorating air quality.

The SED also issued a notification and directed the chief executive officer (DEA), Lahore, to ensure full compliance with the EPA’s orders across all schools, both public and private. Any violations of this directive will be subject to penalties under the relevant legal framework.

These new school timings aim to mitigate the harmful effects of smog on the city’s student population and safeguard their health during the critical months of peak pollution.

Meanwhile, the EPA on Wednesday banned fireworks to mitigate the impact of smog.

The EPA’s new regulations will come into effect on Oct 28 and remain in place until Jan 31, 2025.

The city has implemented a complete ban on fireworks to reduce additional pollutants in the atmosphere.

In a statement, the additional deputy commissioner (finance and planning) confirmed that air pollution is expected to remain at dangerous levels for at least the next three days.

The commissioner emphasised that protecting vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions is a top priority, as these groups are particularly susceptible to the harmful effects of smog.

Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate these restrictions, warned the commissioner, urging residents to cooperate fully.

The public has been advised to follow precautionary measures, including wearing masks and avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

Citizens are also encouraged to drink plenty of water to help minimise the adverse effects of pollution, as hydration can reduce the impact of inhaling polluted air.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024