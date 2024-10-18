UN rapporteur wants constitutional tweaks reviewed

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers has urged the government of Pakistan to consider reviewing the proposed 26th constitutional amendment.

In a letter to the federal government on Oct 14, Margaret Satterthwaite feared that the proposed constitutional package may pose a real risk to judicial independence and individuals’ rights to a fair hearing by a competent, independent and impartial tribunal as guaranteed by Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The rapporteur offered dialogue with the government to provide any technical advice in ensuring the proposal is fully compliant with international human rights obligations.

The letter highlights the implication of the proposed amendments for the independence of judiciary and the protection of human rights in Pakistan, in particular the right to a fair trial and access to appeals and judicial review before independent and impartial courts.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024