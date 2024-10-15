Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation

Pakistan and China on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the strategic cooperation between the two countries in key areas including economy, investment and regional connectivity.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang arrived in Pakistan for a four-day bilateral visit yesterday. During his visit, he will also attend the much-anticipated 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG), which is taking place on October 15 and 16 amid stringent security measures.

Li’s visit to Pakistan is said to be the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years, with the last one by Li Keqiang in May 2013. His visit comes a week after a massive explosion occurred on a road near Jinnah International Airport on October 6, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 11 others, including a Chinese citizen.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the Chinese of personally overseeing the investigation into the terror attack near the Karachi airport.

The Chinese premier also met PM Shehbaz yesterday where Shehbaz virtually inaugurated the Gwadar International Airport, terming it a “gift” from the allied nation.

In a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the president’s house today, both sides also emphasised the need to expedite the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Welcoming the delegation, President Zardari emphasised that Pakistan’s friendship with its all-weather partner remained a cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy.

He stressed the importance of exploring new avenues for cooperation as there was more space to expand bilateral relations, underscoring the need to enhance connectivity through all-weather road networks to strengthen trade and people-to-people linkages.

Zardari added that Chinese companies should benefit from the investment opportunities in Pakistan by investing in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The president stated that the time was ripe to fully leverage China’s economic growth, particularly through the opportunities presented by CPEC and the Gwadar Port.

He shared that he would be visiting China in November and looked forward to reconnecting with old friends and engaging in discussions to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Reflecting on his previous visits to China during his earlier tenure, he noted that Pakistan has consistently enjoyed China’s unwavering support on key issues of mutual importance.

President Zardari expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of two Chinese nationals in a terrorist attack, stating that the heart-breaking incident deeply grieved the entire nation.

He emphasised that the enemies of the Pakistan-China friendship were trying to undermine bilateral relations by targeting Chinese nationals and attempting to disrupt CPEC projects, adding that such malicious efforts would not succeed.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring they receive exemplary punishment while assuring the Chinese premier that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to enhance the security of Chinese nationals working in the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated China’s support to Pakistan on the India-held Kashmir dispute, reiterating support to China on all its core issues, including the One China policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed that Pakistan and China were good brothers, neighbours, partners, and friends. He emphasised that Pak-China strategic cooperation would continue to deepen under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

He acknowledged the contributions of President Zardari in promoting stronger Pakistan-China relations. Premier Li highlighted that both nations had consistently supported each other, regardless of global challenges, and expressed confidence that they would continue to cooperate to take their partnership to new heights.

The premier emphasised the need to accelerate the progress of development projects under CPEC. He highlighted that China would continue to support Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan. He also expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-China relations and that it would continue to grow stronger.

The Chinese Premier appreciated Pakistan for its firm support of China on all its core issues and said that China would continue to support Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and prosperity.

Later, the president hosted a state luncheon in honour of the visiting Chinese Premier and his delegation.