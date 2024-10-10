China to work with Pakistan to protect Chinese personnel following Karachi airport attack

China said on Thursday it would work with Pakistan to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects and institutions in Pakistan, following the killing of two Chinese engineers claimed by the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Mao Ning, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said she was not aware of reports that Pakistani authorities were seeking to curb the movements of Chinese citizens during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting next week because of a security risk from militant groups targeting them.

Ning said this amid reports, citing three security officials and an internal security note, that Pakistani authorities had taken that decision.

In a statement on Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirmed that two of its nationals had died and another was injured, along with “some local casualties”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz visited the Chinese Embassy to meet with Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and extended his condolences over the attack, while on Wednesday, police registered an FIR against leaders of the BLA.

The police believe the BLA, allegedly with the assistance of a hostile foreign intelligence agency, aimed to sabotage Pakistan-China relations by targeting Chinese nationals, among other objectives.

The FIR was lodged by SHO Moosa Kaleem Khan of the Airport Police Station at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to the FIR, the suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden Toyota Hilux into a convoy carrying Chinese nationals near the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) guard room at the airport’s outer signal.

Security agencies informed the police that the BLA, through its spokesperson Jeeand Baloch, claimed responsibility for the bombing. The police have named BLA commander Bashir Ahmed alias Bashir Zeb and Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Gul, among others, as co-accused in the case.

The FIR noted that BLA leaders brainwashed the suicide bomber to carry out the attack, targeting Chinese nationals and security personnel.

The separatist group, believed to be supported by a foreign intelligence agency, sought to undermine Pakistan-China relations, spread terrorism, destabilise Pakistan’s security and economy and achieve financial gains.

The attack was also intended to instil fear among the public and weaken the morale of security institutions.

The police have invoked sections 302, 353, 324, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code, sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, and sections 7, 11-F, and 21-I of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

On Monday, the federal government announced a three-day holiday in the capital starting from Oct 14 to ensure the safety and protection of delegates attending the SCO summit.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to declare 14th, 15th and 16th October 2024 (Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday) as closed holidays within the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi District to facilitate the smooth conduct of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government.”