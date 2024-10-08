E-Paper | October 08, 2024

Airforce plane carrying two crashes in Swabi, pilots safe: Rescue 1122 official

Muqaddam Khan Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 09:40pm

A trainee airforce plane crashed in the mountainous terrain of Gadoon Amazai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district on Tuesday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

“While the trainee plane was destroyed, both pilots successfully ejected through their parachutes and landed safely only with slight injuries,” Rescue 1122 official Luqman Khan said.

Locals helped the two pilots during the initial phase of the rescue operation, he said.

In a video that went viral on social media, one of the locals said that both the pilots looked frightened due to the incident and were immediately taken to a safe area.

Luqman further added that the rescue and a medical team reached the spot after they received the information despite the mountainous terrain of the region.

“Both the pilots were slightly injured and were given first aid in the Rescue 1122 ambulance,” he said, adding that later, both were transferred to a hospital in an army helicopter.

The cause of the crash could not be immediately ascertained.

