‘Catch-up’ polio vaccination drive in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balo­chistan health department has launched a catch-up vaccination campaign across the province starting October 1 to combat the rising polio virus, which has infected six children in recent months.

Director General of Health Balochistan Amin Mandokhail said at a press conference here on Saturday that the campaign aims to protect children under five from polio and other infectious diseases, targeting 200,000 children in Quetta who missed their vaccinations for diseases such as polio and measles.

So far, 54,000 children have been vaccinated, with plans for a special campaign to cover the remaining children. In Quetta, 86 fixed and mobile teams are available to provide free vaccinations against infectious diseases.

Mr Mandokhail emphasised the government’s commitment to this campaign, stating that they are collaborating with partner organisations to ensure the initiative reaches every area of the province, no matter how remote.

The focus is on “zero-dose” children — those who have not received any vaccinations. This campaign will ensure that all children, including those behind in their vaccination schedules, receive complete immunisations, he said.

