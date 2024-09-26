Another polio case surfaces in Pishin

ISLAMABAD: As the country confirmed its 22nd polio case of the year, government officials renewed their appeals to parents and caregivers to vaccinate their children against the crippling disease.

The latest case repo­rted was of a 30-month-old boy from Pishin, Balochistan.

The regional reference laboratory for polio eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in the child from Pishin area of Balochistan.

“This brings the total number of reported polio cases in 2024 to 22, with Balochistan accounting for 15 of them. Sindh has recorded four cases, while KP, Punjab, and Islamabad have reported one case each,” an official of the lab said.

Expressing deep concern over the rising number of polio cases being found in the country, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, emphasised the critical role parents play in safeguarding the health of their children.

“Each case represents a child whose life has been tragically and unnecessarily affected by polio. And the only solution is timely and repeated vaccination. Every new case is a tragic reminder that we have all failed our children. I urge all parents to take responsibility and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine to fight against polio,” she said.

According to a press release, in response to the ongoing outbreak, the government has updated its National Polio Eradication Emergency Operations Plan to target critical gaps in access, campaign quality, and vaccine acceptance.

Two large-scale, door-to-door vaccination campaigns are planned for later this year to close immunity gaps and curb the spread of the virus.

National Coordinator for the Polio Emergency Opera­tions Centre Muhammad Anwarul Haq has highlighted the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage.

“Every new case is tragic reminder of what happens when there are gaps in immunity,” he said.

“When a child misses’ vaccination, the virus wins. Let’s work together to protect our children and importantly to put a stop to the virus,” Mr Haq said. He urged parents to welcome polio teams into their homes to ensure health and well-being of their children.

