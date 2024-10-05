E-Paper | October 05, 2024

Kamala moves to appease Muslims

Reuters Published October 5, 2024

WASHINGTON: An adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris met American Muslim and Arab leaders on Wednesday as Harris’s presidential campaign seeks to win back voters angry at US support for Israel.

Harris’s national security adviser Phil Gordon told the community leaders in the virtual meeting that the administration supports a ceasefire in Gaza, diplomacy in Lebanon and stability in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the vice president’s office said.

Ali Dagher, a Lebanese-American attorney and community leader, said the outreach from Harris was not enough. “It’s too little, too late,” said Dagher, who did not participate in the meeting.

Harris, a Democrat, faces Repub­lican former President Donald Trump on Nov 5 in what polls show to be a tight presidential race.

President Joe Biden won most of the 2020 Muslim votes, but their backing of Democrats has fallen sharply during nearly a year that Israel has been bombing Gaza. Activists say Biden and Harris have done too little to stop Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza has suffered a humanitarian crisis with nearly all its 2 million people displaced and widespread hunger in the enclave.

In Lebanon more than 1,900 people have been killed and 9,000 wounded during almost a year of cross-border fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, with most of the deaths in the past two weeks, according to Lebanese government statistics.

Emgage, a Muslim American advocacy group, recently endorsed Harris, while others have urged supporters to shun her. While they have not supported Trump, their choice not to vote or to vote for third-party candidates could hurt Harris, analysts say.

US support for Israel has led to large protests, especially in hotly contested swing states like Michigan that could decide the election. Harris has offered no substantive policy differences on Israel from Biden, who stepped aside as presidential candidate in July.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024

