E-Paper | September 09, 2024

US elections: Trump, Harris neck and neck in presidential race, poll says

Anadolu Agency Published September 9, 2024 Updated September 9, 2024 06:13pm
Former US President Donald Trump in New York City on May 30 and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on July 22 in a combination of file photos. — Dawn/Reuters/File
Former US President Donald Trump in New York City on May 30 and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on July 22 in a combination of file photos. — Dawn/Reuters/File

With the US presidential election just two months away, recent polls reveal a tight race between Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with a narrow lead at 48 per cent, just one percentage point ahead of Harris.

However, when averaging polls conducted across the nation, Harris has edged ahead with 49pc, giving her a 2-point lead over Trump.

The poll results highlight the competitive nature of the race as the candidates prepare for their first televised debate on September 10. The debate, set to take place at ABC News studios in New York, will be a crucial moment for both candidates as they vie for voters’ support ahead of the November 5 election.

Nearly 30pc of the respondents admitted they were not well-informed about Harris’s political stance, indicating potential challenges for the Democratic candidate in solidifying her platform with the electorate.

On the other hand, a majority of voters believe they have a clear understanding of Trump’s political views.

As the election approaches, both candidates are expected to intensify their campaigns, focusing on key battleground states and undecided voters who could swing the outcome of the race.

US Elections
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More ‘austerity’
Updated 09 Sep, 2024

More ‘austerity’

Reducing the number of federal employees will not make much difference without wide-ranging reforms to cut perks of higher bureaucracy.
Plastic menace
09 Sep, 2024

Plastic menace

South Asian countries must put aside political hostilities and work together to tackle the shared environmental threat of plastic pollution.
Paralympics feat
09 Sep, 2024

Paralympics feat

Haider Ali must be celebrated and supported for he has, on his own, given Pakistan a spot on the medals table.
Security challenges
Updated 08 Sep, 2024

Security challenges

It has been clear for a while that local populations in areas currently most affected by terrorism and militancy still do not want grand operations.
Irsa law changes
08 Sep, 2024

Irsa law changes

THE proposed controversial changes to the Irsa law, which aim to restructure the water regulator, will significantly...
Gaza polio campaign
08 Sep, 2024

Gaza polio campaign

AFTER 11 months of savage Israeli violence, Gaza’s health and sanitation systems have collapsed. As a result, the...