E-Paper | October 03, 2024

7 dead, 19 injured in Quetta bus accident: officials

Abdullah Zehri Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 10:24pm
A crowd masses at the site of a bus accident near Bruri Bypass in Balochistan on October 3. — Screengrab via author
A crowd masses at the site of a bus accident near Bruri Bypass in Balochistan on October 3. — Screengrab via author

Seven people were killed and 19 people were injured when a bus fell into a ravine near Quetta’s Brewery Roads Bypass area on Thursday, according to officials.

A statement from health department spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig said that seven people were killed and 19 were injured in the accident. It added that three children and a woman were among the dead.

Saddar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shaukat Mohmand told Dawn.com that the vehicle, carrying people from a wedding, was travelling from Khilji Colony Bypass towards Baleli when the incident occurred. “One of the tyres burst, causing the bus to fall into a ravine near Brewery Roads Bypass,” he said.

The SP added that the bodies and injured were moved to Bolan Medical Complex after administering first aid at the scene.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed grief over the bus accident and said that the “loss of precious human lives in the tragic accident is a cause of grief and sadness”.

In a statement from his office, CM Bugti ordered an investigation into the accident and said officials would be held accountable if there was evidence of negligence.

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said in a statement that medical aid was being provided to the injured. The statement added that provincial health minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar imposed a state of emergency in hospitals.

Rind said that the best medical treatment was being provided to the injured, while those with serious injuries were taken to Combined Military Hospital Quetta.

Former MPA Bushra Rind also extended her condolences over the “tragic accident”.

“The government has taken steps for the injured people,” she added.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial infighting
03 Oct, 2024

Judicial infighting

As other state institutions grow more assertive, continued failure to present a united front will increasingly endanger SC's authority.
Iranian salvo
Updated 03 Oct, 2024

Iranian salvo

With the US and UK egging on Israel, instead of reining in their rabid ally, it is difficult to foresee a negotiated denouement of this conflict.
Chance to play well
03 Oct, 2024

Chance to play well

THE announcement came without warning very late on Tuesday night. Merely six months since his reappointment and 11...
Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...