14 personnel among 25 hurt in Balochistan’s Buzi Top crash

GWADAR: As many as 25 passengers including 14 security personnel travelling in a coach were injured on Monday when the coach overturned at Buzi Top area of Coastal Highway.

Officials said that a passenger coach also carrying personnel of Frontier Corps from Turbat to Karachi overturned at Buzi Top area of the Coastal Highway as the driver lost control due to brake failure.

The accident left 25 passengers, 14 of them FC personnel, injured. Rescue workers, Levies and police rushed to the area soon after receiving the information about the incident and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Buzi Top is a dangerous area of Coastal Highway where several accidents have taken place. Last month a bus carrying pilgrims coming from Iran was also met with a fatal accident, which claimed over a dozen lives and left many others injured.

Two picknickers drown

Two picnickers were drowned in the Bolan River near Pinjra bridge on the Quetta-Sibi Highway, on Monday.

A bus carrying pilgrims coming from Iran also met with accident last month at the same spot

Levies officials said that a group of youngsters reached Pinjra bridge area of Bolan River for picnic during which two of the picnickers started taking a bath in the river.

They went deep into the water, but lost control and drowned.

People present there tried to rescue them but failed. Later, Levies personnel recovered the bodies of the victims and shifted them to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Jilani and Muhammad Usman, both belonging to Quetta.

Ali Jan Mangi in Dera Murad Jamali also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2024