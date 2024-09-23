E-Paper | September 23, 2024

OGDCL signs MoU with Chinese firm for gas development

APP Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 08:38am
XIAN: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik witnesses the MoU signing ceremony along with Chinese officials, on Sunday.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Company Limited (CCDC), China’s largest oil and gas producer and a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, signed a MoU on Sunday for development of shale and tight gas potential of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, who is in Xian, the provincial capital of Shaanxi province of China, witnessed the MoU signing ceremony during the ongoing Silk Road International Expo for Investment and Trade, according to a news release received here.

The MoU highlights the commitment of the two countries to develop Pakistan’s shale and tight gas potential, aiming to address the country’s energy needs through indigenous resources.

Mumtaz Ali Soomro, Executive Director of Production of OGDCL, and Zhang Zhidong, Vice President of CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Company Ltd, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Musadik Malik expressed the hope that cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries will continue to strengthen in the future, benefiting both countries.

He highlighted the collaboration between the OGDCL and CCDC on shale and tight gas and hoped this partnership will open a new chapter in the exploration of Pakistan’s untapped energy resources.

