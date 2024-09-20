Pakistan, Russia sign MoU for cooperation in multiple sectors

RUSSIAN Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk exchanges MOUs with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, at the PM House, on Thursday.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Thursday formalised their commitment to deepening bilateral ties with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

The agreement, signed by Russian Deputy Prime Mini­ster Alexei Overchuk and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Min­i­ster Ishaq Dar, has set the stage for enhancing cooperation in key sectors including trade, energy, connectivity and defence.

The signing followed a meeting between Mr Overchuk and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where both sides reaffirmed the importance of expanding their relationship across multiple domains.

Mr Sharif, while talking to the Russian delegation, reiterated the government’s stance that strengthening relations with Russia was a priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

PM says improving ties with Moscow ‘a priority’

Mr Sharif said he looks forward to welcoming Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month for attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of Governments meeting.

Trade, energy cooperation

The MoU builds on talks held between the two countries during delegation-level discussions at Pakistan’s Foreign Office a day earlier, where both sides explored avenues for boosting trade and overcoming logistical hurdles in the face of international sanctions on Russia.

A notable outcome of the discussions at the Foreign Office was Russia’s offer to explore a free trade agreement between Pakistan and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The discussions, during Mr Overchuk’s visit, also touched on cultural and educational exchanges, with both countries seeking to deepen people-to-people ties.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024