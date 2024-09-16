E-Paper | September 16, 2024

Trump is safe following shooting near Florida golf club: reports

Reuters | Dawn.com Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 12:01am
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Las Vegas on September 13. — Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Las Vegas on September 13. — Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident on Sunday in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, The New York Post said, citing law enforcement sources.

Trump’s campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

“Sources said that Trump was never in danger,” the newspaper said.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, a statement from Cheung was uploaded to Donald Trump’s website. “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” the statement read.

The former president was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13. He was shot in the ear during a campaign rally, prompting his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Hours after the incident, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had identified the shooter in the assassination attempt as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, US media reported. Crooks and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured, the US Secret Service said in a statement.

