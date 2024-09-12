Pakistani man with Iran ties charged over ‘plot to kill US official’

NEW YORK: A Pakistani man with ties to Iran has been charged for allegedly plotting to kill a US official in retaliation for the assassination of Revolutionary Guards comm­ander Qassem Solei­mani, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Asif Raza Merchant, 46, allegedly sought to hire a hitman to assassinate a politician or a US government official in the United States, the Justice Department and prosecutors said in a statement.

“As these terrorism and murder for hire charges against Asif Merchant demonstrate, we will continue to hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran’s lethal plotting against Americans,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Iranian diplomat says received no information on Asif Merchant’s case from US authorities

“As alleged, Merchant orchestrated a plot to assassinate US politicians and government officials. Today’s indictment is a message to terrorists here and abroad,” US Attorney Breon Peace added.

The intended victim was not identified, but the attorney general has previously said no evidence has emerged to link Merchant with the July 13 murder attempt against former president Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

FBI Director Christo­pher Wray has said the Pakistani national had “close ties to Iran” and that the alleged murder-for-hire plot was “straight out of the Iranian playbook”. Another FBI official said the assassins Merchant allegedly tried to hire were undercover FBI agents.

“After spending time in Iran, Merchant arrived in the US from Pakistan and contacted a person he believed could assist him with the scheme to kill a politician or government official,” the Justice Department said.

“That person reported Merchant’s conduct to law enforcement and became a confidential source.”

Merchant was arrested on July 12 as he planned to leave the country.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in August it had “not received any report on this from the American government”.

“But it is clear that this method is contrary to the Iranian government’s policy of pursuing Soleimani’s killer,” the mission said in a statement carried by Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

In 2022, the US charged a Revolutionary Guards member with plotting to assassinate former US National Security Adviser John Bolton. The Justice Department said Shahram Poursafi, who remains at large, had offered to pay an individual in the United States $300,000 to kill Bolton.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024