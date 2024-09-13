E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Trump rules out another debate with Kamala

AFP Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 09:34am
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, greets supporters during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on September 12, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. — Reuters
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, greets supporters during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on September 12, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in another televised debate with his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” the Republican candidate wrote on his Truth Social platform, including in his tally the earlier debate with US President Joe Biden in June and his Tuesday showdown with Kamala Harris.

The Democratic candidate put Trump on the defensive in their ABC News-hosted clash, watched by 67 million people. Almost immediately, her campaign called for a second showdown next month.

The day after the debate, Trump said he “would do NBC and would do Fox, too”. However, his latest statem­ent, issued in his characteristic mix of all-caps segm­ents and insults, made clear he has bowed out, while claiming that Harris is just desperate for a second chance.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024

