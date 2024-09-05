Court martial against Gen Faiz Hameed initiated based on concrete evidence: DG ISPR

The court martial proceedings against former spymaster Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed were initiated based on “concrete evidence” following a detailed probe, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesperson said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, ISPR Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Army had no political agenda as it believed in self-accountability.

In a 48-minute media briefing, the DG ISPR spoke about Gen Faiz’s court-martial as an example of the military’s self-accountability and the military operations in the wake of the deadly August 26 attacks in Balochistan and Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, among other issues.

“Following a detailed inquiry based on concrete evidence, the Pakistan Army clearly informed on August 12, 2024 that the relevant officer (Gen Faiz) had violated sections of the Army Act.”

He added that according to the Pakistan Army, after Gen Faiz’s retirement, “several instances of violation of the Army Act had emerged. On the basis of these findings, field general court martial proceedings against the former spymaster had been initiated, he added.

“The Pakistan Army believes in self-accountability,” DG Sharif asserted.

The Pakistan Army’s self-accountability system is an extremely comprehensive, transparent and strong process, which is time-tested,“ he added.

“This process of self-accountability works on solid proof and evidence instead of allegations. Whenever there is a violation of the laws and regulations present in the army, this self-accountability system comes into effect speedily without any discrimination,” the official asserted.

Recalling that an application against Gen Faiz was received in the Top City case, DG Sharif said the matter was “referred to the Pakistan Army through the defence ministry while having full belief in the army’s accountability process”.

He added that in April this year, the Pakistan Army ordered a “high-level court of inquiry” on the matter.

“There is a clear consensus within the army that it is a national, state-owned institution, which must be prevented from being used against the completion of goals related to specific political agendas,” the ISPR DG said.

He also clarified that the officers concerned would be “entitled to their rights as per the law, such as appointing a lawyer of their choice and the right to appeal”.

The ISPR official said the case against Gen Faiz testified that the army took “violations carried out for personal and political purposes very seriously and initiates immediate action, without discrimination, according to the law”.

“We hope that such non-discriminatory self-accountability also persuades other institutions,” DG Sharif said. “Public trust in the state institutions is their best investment,” he added.

He further said that the armed forces were “well aware of their professional duties” and affirmed that “no compromise of any kind will be done on the national security”.

“A secure Pakistan is the guarantee of a strong Pakistan,” the DG ISPR stated.

Balochistan attacks

Referring to the deadly August 26 terror attacks across Balochistan, DG ISPR said they were carried out “on the directives of internal and external enemies and their enablers” with the aim “to impact Balochistan’s peaceful environment and development by targeting innocent people”.

DG Sharif recalled that in response, the security forces eliminated 21 terrorists while 14 security men were martyred.

“We know that a sense of deprivation and state force is also found among the people of Balochistan, which certain elements exploit on external directives.

“They exploit it so that the ongoing process of development and public welfare could be affected through fear and alarm,” he added.

The DG ISPR went on to say that those carrying out the attacks and those ordering them “had no connection with Islam, humanity, Baloch tradition and actions”.

Pak Army, LEAs carry out 130 operations daily

Detailing the security forces’ counterterrorism efforts, DG Sharif said 32,173 intelligence-based operations were carried out so far in the current year, with 4,021 of them conducted in the past month where 90 “khawarij were sent to hell”.

He added that the Pakistan Army, police, intelligence and law enforcement agencies “carry out more than 130 operations on a daily basis” to eradicate terrorism.

Stating that 193 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom in the past eight months of 2024, the ISPR DG said the entire nation paid tribute to them and their bereaved families. “The war against Fitna al-Khawarij and terrorism will continue till the eradication of the last khariji and terrorist,” he vowed.

The ISPR official then detailed an “important and successful operation” carried out since August 20 in the Tirah valley against the “Fitna al-Khwarij [banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)] and so-called proscribed organisations Lashkar-i-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar”.

Stating that the operations were carried out based on accurate and solid information, he said 37 terrorists have been eliminated so far while 14 others were injured.

“Those sent to hell also included highly wanted khariji leader Abuzar urf Saddam,” DG Sharif said, adding that four brave soldiers have been martyred so far.

“Such IBOs are the evidence of our security forces’ bravery and determination to end the evil of terrorism,” he asserted.

Heightened security concerns

In the latest flare-up of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — launched numerous attacks across Balochistan last week, killing at least 50, including 14 security men.

A suicide attack also took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan on August 26, killing four and injuring 15.

Terrorist attacks across the country surged to 59 in the month of August, compared to July’s 38, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank. The majority of the attacks occurred in KP and Balochistan.

In response to the deadly attacks, the country’s leaders have pledged their full support to the Balochistan government in combating terrorism, including financial support worth Rs5 million according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Meanwhile, the military also sped up its counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan, which are the most hard-hit by militancy.

Thirty-seven terrorists were killed and 14 others suffered serious injuries in 10 days from August 20 onwards as security forces carried out an extensive operation, ISPR said previously.

In a first Corps Commanders’ Conference held since the Balochistan attacks, the military’s top brass vowed on Tuesday not to let “hard-earned successes” against terrorism go wasted.

It attributed the rise in terrorism to “inimical forces, malicious actors, subversive proxies”, and the “facilitators of external and internal adversaries”.

More to follow