E-Paper | September 08, 2024

Monstrous typhoon tears through Philippines and China, kills 22

Reuters Published September 8, 2024 Updated September 8, 2024 07:20am
PEOPLE ride scooters past falling trees after the typhoon hit Haikou, in China’s Hainan province, on Saturday.—AFP
PEOPLE ride scooters past falling trees after the typhoon hit Haikou, in China’s Hainan province, on Saturday.—AFP

HANOI: Asia’s most powerful storm this year made landfall in northern Vietnam on Saturday, the meteorological agency said, killing at least four people after tearing through China’s island of Hainan and the Philippines.

Super Typhoon Yagi hit island districts of north Vietnam around 1pm, generating winds of up to 160 kph near its centre, having lost power from its peak of 234 kph in Hainan a day earlier.

The government said that as of 5pm four people had died and 78 had been injured by the typhoon. Several were missing at sea, according to state media.

Yagi had already claimed the lives of at least two people in Hainan and 16 people in the Philippines, the first country it hit, having formed east of the archipelago earlier in the week.

The storm cuts power to 800,000 homes in China’s Hainan province

Vietnam’s coastal city of Haiphong, an industrial hub with a population of two million people that hosts factories from foreign multinationals and local carmaker VinFast, was among the hardest-hit by winds with speeds of up to 90 kph.

As the typhoon approached, the city experienced widespread power outages on Saturday, authorities said, as did at least three other northern provinces.

In Haiphong, the strong winds smashed windows and waves were as much as three meters high when they hit the coast, according to a witness. Metal roofing sheets were blown away, pictures and footage on local media showed. The government said thousands of trees had fallen and many houses were damaged across northern Vietnam.

Before hitting the Vietnamese mainland, the typhoon unrooted hundreds of trees on Co To island, about 80 kilometres from mainland Quang Ninh. Several office buildings, schools and houses on the island were unroofed by the powerful winds. Signboards lay scattered around the island, while electrical lines were snapped and tangled by the wind.

Earlier in Hainan, which has a population of more than 10 million, the storm felled trees, flooded roads and cut power to more than 800,000 homes.

Airports closed

Vietnam evacuated more than 50,000 people from coastal towns and deployed 450,000 military personnel, the government said. It also suspended operations for several hours at four airports, including Hanoi’s Noi Bai, the busiest in the north, which cancelled more than 300 flights.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security challenges
Updated 08 Sep, 2024

Security challenges

It has been clear for a while that local populations in areas currently most affected by terrorism and militancy still do not want grand operations.
Irsa law changes
08 Sep, 2024

Irsa law changes

THE proposed controversial changes to the Irsa law, which aim to restructure the water regulator, will significantly...
Gaza polio campaign
08 Sep, 2024

Gaza polio campaign

AFTER 11 months of savage Israeli violence, Gaza’s health and sanitation systems have collapsed. As a result, the...
Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

The entire electoral exercise has become riddled with controversy, yet ECP seems unwilling to address the lingering questions about the polls.
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...