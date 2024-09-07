Govt asks ulema to play key role in countering terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities have decided to initiate a series of meetings with representatives of religious communities in order to strengthen measures aimed at countering terrorism and religious intolerance.

Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain discussed the matter in detail with a delegation of religious leaders led by Ruet-i-Hilal committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, on Friday.

After a thorough discussion, a joint declaration adopted at the meeting emphasised the need for interfaith, inter-sect harmony and national unity.

Talking to the delegation, the interior minister earlier said: “We all are Pakistanis, and Pakistan comes first.” He emphasised the need “to stop the misuse of Islam and prevent people from being misled into terrorism”.

Joint declaration adopted to promote interfaith harmony and national unity

He made the government stance on the issue very clear by pointing out that anyone who takes up arms against the state is a terrorist. He said both Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan also endorsed this point of view.

Highlighting the need for unity to counter the menace of terrorism, the interior minister said the entire nation was being pushed into the fire. “We can only get out of this with the help of scholars. And we need to unite as a nation to eliminate terrorism,” he added.

He said the Defence Day gave an opportunity to those who had taken up arms against the state to lay down their arms, respect the state, recognise the Constitution, and obey the law.

Mr Naqvi told the delegation at the meeting that the federal ministers would visit each province and meet chief ministers and ulema to convey the message for countering the narrative of terrorists. He said scholars and spiritual leaders were the true representatives of their respective religions and not those who provoked others to take up arms against the state. Such exploitation in the name of religion must be stopped, he said.

‘Save the future’

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain said: “We need to save the new generation from guns and fire, and the government, institutions, and scholars need to work together to provide a safe future for the new generation.”

He said that protection of every Pakistani’s life and property was the responsibility of the state, while religious scholars and spiritual leaders should guide the people and raise their voice against those who take up arms against the state.

Joint declaration

A joint declaration approved after the discussion rejected the narrative of extremists and terrorists in the country and stated that Islam is a religion of peace that teaches respect for humanity and strives for a society free from violence.

It termed interfaith and inter-sect harmony as well as national unity ‘essential’ in the current situation.

The “Paigham-i-Pakistan” declaration also mentioned that Islam guarantees the rights of women and children as well as non-Muslims.

The federal interior secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner and officials of other relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

Among the religious leaders were Bishop Dr Joseph Arshad, Sardar Ranjit Singh Giani, Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Tayyab Qureshi, Allama Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem, Allama Shabbir Hassan, Allama Arif Hussain Waheedi, Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi, Maulana Tariq Ahmed Alvi, Maulana Sardar Mohammad Leghari, Mufti Farhan Naeem, Maulana Abdul Zahoor Farooqi, Maulana Abdul Aziz, Maulana Haroonur Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain, Allama Mustafa Haider, Maulana Hussein Ali, Mufti Yousuf Kashmiri, Maulana Maqsood Ahmed Toheedi, Maulana Abid Israr, Qari Bilal Golravi, Maulana Ikrarullah Zahid, Maulana Abdul Salam Jalali, Mufti Abu Bakr Sadiq, Allama Saeed Ahmed Awan, Maulana Malik Amjad Awan, Dr Ershad Ahmed Khan, Sahibzada Atiqullah Mazhar, Pir Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, Maulana Mohammad Iqbal Naeemi, Allama Mohammad Rasheed Trabani, Fahad Jamil and Prof Zafarullah Jan.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024