Balochistan Assembly slams wave of violence with one voice

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the recent wave of violence that claimed 53 lives, including 14 security personnel, and demanding the federal and provincial governments bring the attackers and their facilitators to justice.

The joint resolution, moved in the house by Agriculture Minister Mir Ali Madad Jattak, was supported by other lawmakers including Bakht Mohammad Kakar, Haji Wali Mohammad Nourzai, Mir Mohammad Asghar Rind, Barkat Ali Rind, Sanjay Kumar and Meena Majeed of PPP.

Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola presided over the assembly session.

Speaking on the resolution, Mr Jattak said the assembly commended the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response that resulted in the elimination of 21 terrorists. “These horrific incidents are being condemned worldwide. Terrorists often exploit children for their nefarious purposes, with their parents remaining unaware,” he said.

The members strongly condemned the cowardly and barbaric acts of the banned Baloch Liberation Army and stood in solidarity with the nation in its ongoing battle against terrorism, he added.

Opposition leader Mir Younis Aziz Zehri also moved a condemnation resolution as well on the tragic incidents after which the deputy speaker suggested that both resolutions be clubbed together before being put to vote.

Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Buledi said violent attacks on the night of Aug 25 was an act of savagery, brutality and inhumanity.

He also condemned the earlier attacks on National Party (NP) leader Mir Abdul Malik Saleh Baloch and Panjgur deputy commissioner Zakir Hussian Baloch.

Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman condemned the violent incidents and said the government spent Rs80 billion on public security, but there was no accountability of those who failed to maintain law and order. “We only issue statements of condemnation and suspend SHOs, believing that all the unrest was due to them,” he said.

On a point of order, NP president Dr Abdul Malik Baloch questioned why 3,000 teachers, students, and journalists had been placed on the Fourth Schedule, calling it an anti-state move.

He opposed placing such a big number of people on the fourth schedule and demanded the order in this regard must be withdrawn immediately.

Mir Zabid Ali Reki of JUI, in a calling attention notice, highlighted the devastation caused by monsoon storms and torrential rains, particularly in the Washuk district, and demanded action to mitigate sufferings of the people.

When Mr Buledi began to respond to the notice, opposition leader Mir Younis Aziz Zahri along with other members including Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello interjected and tried to speak.

However, the deputy speaker’s ruling that a discussion could be initiated on the notice led to a chaotic situation in the assembly as opposition members staged a walkout in protest.

Later, upon the deputy speaker’s instructions, treasury members managed to convince the opposition lawmakers to return to their seats.

Minister of Communication and Works Mir Saleem Khosa said floods in Balochistan should be discussed in the session, as rains wreaked havoc across the province.

There are objections to the distribution of relief supplies by the PDMA, he said, while expressing the hope that the chief minister would personally address these concerns since the latter oversees the authority. MPA Ghulam Dastagir Badini suggested that the entire Balochistan be declared a calamity-hit zone.

Opposition leader Zehri noted that while the PDMA had been working on flood relief, there was a need to repair roads and bridges damaged due to monsoon rains.

