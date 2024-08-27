Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Balochistan day after attacks, vows to stand behind CM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday vowed to stand behind Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s government regarding its counterterrorism strategy, a day after horrific attacks across Balochistan claimed at least 50 lives, including 14 security men.

In the latest flare-up of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — launched numerous attacks on Sunday midnight across Balochistan, targeting security personnel as well as civilians, particularly those hailing from Punjab.

At least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives as militants went on a rampage across the province, storming police stations, blowing up railway tracks, and setting fire to almost three dozen vehicles.

Addressing the media in Quetta flanked by CM Bugti, Naqvi said: “My aim to visit is to let you all and the people of Balochistan know that the federal interior minister is standing behind the Balochistan chief minister.

“Whatever decision he (Bugti) makes, we will support him,” the interior minister affirmed.

In Musakhail, militants killed 23 people after checking their ID documents. In Khadkocha, they blocked a highway, stormed a police station, and held Levies officials hostage.

In Kalat, attacks on a Levies station, two hotels, and a tribal elder’s residence left 11 dead and nine injured. Meanwhile, six bodies were found in Bolan’s Kolpur area, believed to have been shot by militants. In response, security forces neutralised 21 militants, as CM Bugti and the interior minister vowed to eliminate terrorism in the province.

“Everyone — [including] the president, prime minister, and the army chief — is concerned for Balochistan and is working towards a solution,” Naqvi told the media today.

He highlighted that although there was a federal cabinet meeting earlier today — which was supposed to be attended by federal ministers, including him — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told him to visit Balochistan instead.

“While some actions may be apparent to you, some are under way at the backend, which the chief minister himself is leading,” Naqvi said.

The interior minister reiterated that the federal government would provide the Balochistan CM with whatever support he needed: “There is full support from the federation. The interior ministry is his own.”

Stating that the entire leadership was in deep grief over the recent attacks, Naqvi asserted, “Such incidents are absolutely intolerable.

“Together, we will close the door to these incidents. Those thinking that they can relay their message or scare us by these incidents will soon receive a ‘good message’.”

“We have to pursue those who are planning these [attacks], perpetrating this and forming this entire strategy,” Naqvi affirmed.

“You will see in the coming days; God-willingly, they all (terrorists) will be dealt with,” the interior minister vowed.

Naqvi further said the provincial government was alert. “About the current approach, even your biggest enemy is saying that the Balochistan government has never before taken this approach,” he quipped.

He assailed the terrorists for “carrying out attacks while in hiding”, stating that they should have had the courage to “come face to face” with the security forces.

Speaking about the government’s future action, Naqvi said: “There is no need for any operation; they only need an SHO’s (station house officer’s) response and they will [remain at that level].”

The minister later clarified he was only citing an SHO as an example and that the operation would entail efforts on a larger scale.

“They are terrorists and our civil armed forces, armed forces, and the police know how to combat them,” Naqvi asserted.

Hunt for terrorists under way: CM Bugti

Speaking alongside Naqvi, CM Bugti said the hunt for terrorists was under way and a “response mechanism” was in place.

“How can you say that there was no response [to the attacks]?” the chief minister said, as he cited the example of a captain who was martyred while responding to terror-related incidents in the province.

“He sacrificed his life for the people of Balochistan,” Bugti highlighted, adding that the government stood with the “53 [bereaved] families”.

The chief minister spoke in detail about the security challenges posed by Balochistan’s terrain and the strategies deployed by the terrorists.

Pointing out that there were 4,000 kilometres of roads across the province, CM Bugti said the terrorists “find an inch [of area] among those and operate […] after entering our society”.

“How will we know whether a person is coming for recee or is a traveller? Then you have issues when we stop them,” he added.

“They carry out recee and find our weakest spot. They come for half an hour, find the softest target, offload passengers from a bus and shoot them dead,” the chief minister explained.

“Whether it is our federal government or provincial government or our armed forces, we will go against them at any cost and every cost,” Bugti vowed.

Attack carried out in ‘well-thought-out manner’

A day prior, Naqvi, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, had vowed that “terrorists would be responded to like terrorists [ought to be]” instead of being referred to as “naraaz (discontent) Baloch”.

“We have a good idea of who has planned this and who is behind it. They have carried out all these attacks in a single day in a clear and well-thought-out manner,” Naqvi asserted.

View this post on Instagram

He had stated that the entire leadership had “decided to fully respond to the attacks”.

“The terrorists will be dealt with,” Naqvi said, adding that CM Bugti was “absolutely right in saying that these people who have carried out the attacks are not upset Baloch but terrorists”.

The interior minister further said that the government was “forming an action plan” to hold talks with the political leadership of Balochistan.

“For politicians with whom talks have to be held, the leadership is forming an action plan,” Naqvi said.

PM says ‘no room for weakness’, urging resolute decision

Separately, PM Shehbaz on Tuesday asserted that there was “no room for any weakness” and urged the need to “move forward with a resolute decision” to tackle terrorism.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the premier stressed the need to identify the country’s enemies and urged “full unity” among the nation.

“We have to move forward with a resolute decision. There is no room for any kind of weakness,” the premier asserted.

“No degree of condemnation is enough for the recent incidents that took place in Balochistan yesterday,” the prime minister told the federal cabinet.

View this post on Instagram

“Rather than discussing that people from a certain area of Pakistan were offloaded from buses and martyred, I think that it would be more appropriate and effective for the country’s well-being if I say that terrorists martyred Pakistanis,” he said.

More to follow