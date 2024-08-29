CPEC termed lifeline for Pakistan economy

ISLAMABAD: Politicians belonging to the ruling coalition as well as the opposition reaffirmed unwavering support to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project on Wednesday, terming it a lifeline for the country’s economy.

The speakers made this observation at a mutltiparty moot held at Pakistan-China Institute on Wednesday.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the institute, termed ties with China central to Pakistan’s future, saying CPEC has the potential to bring progress and prosperity.

The event brought together leaders from eight political parties, including the PML-N, PPP, PTI, MQM and JUI-F.

Senator Mushahid highlighted the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) pivotal role in the country’s journey of reform and modernisation, adding that it is the world’s biggest political party with 100 million members.

The senator listed five reasons behind China’s success story in a short time: quality of leadership, ability to do course correction, continuity of policy, learning from others, and peaceful foreign policy.

Senator Sherry Rehman noted that China had played a crucial role in development of the Global South, and that CPEC had created numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan.

She praised Beijing’s Global Security Initiative, calling it a commendable effort that will ensure global peace.

The PPP senator also highlighted China’s role in clean energy development under CPEC as a significant contribution to sustainable development in Pakistan and the region.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, an MNA from the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, underscored the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, lauding President Xi Jinping’s role in his country’s march to progress.

“XI’s leadership has been instrumental in driving China’s remarkable progress on the global stage.”

Saadia Khaqan Abbasi commended China’s leadership for ushering in technological advancement, human development and labour productivity. “The focus on security and development is a unique selling point for China,” she added.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the upper house, recounted China’s development story as a role model for the world.

He described the BRI as a symbol of shared development and prosperity. “CPEC stands as a beacon of hope for Pakistanis, symbolising the transformative impact of our strong bilateral relationship.”

Senator Afrasiab Khattak of the National Democratic Movement said the Communist Party of China is more than just a political party; it is a popular ruling force that has steered China towards unprecedented development. “Pakistan must learn from China, do a course correction and become a frontline state in economic development, focusing on geoeconomics rather than being a frontline state in conflicts.”

Senator Jan Muhammad Jamali said Balochistan’s future is inextricably interconnected with the country’s development goals and the past must not “impede CPEC at any cost”.

Shezra Mansab Ali, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering support for the One-China policy and respect for China’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty. “China has consistently supported Pakistan on core issues, including the Kashmir dispute.”

Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, a leader of the National Party, emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration between Balochistan’s universities and their Chinese counterparts.

Senator Abdul Qadir, a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, pinpointed the wealth of knowledge and experience that Pakistan can gain from China’s success story. “Pakistan can learn a great deal from China’s experience, especially in areas like economic development, infrastructure, and governance.”

MQM’s Taha Ahmed highlighted the strategic importance of Karachi as Pakistan’s business hub thanks to its proximity to CPEC. “Karachi is not only the country’s business hub but also holds critical importance due to its close ties with the CPEC route,” Taha Khan stated.

Senator Ali Zafar of the PTI praised the Communist Party of China for maintaining continuity of policy and for its principle of “seeking truth from fact”.

Trailblazer

Yang Nuo, Minister-Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, emphasised the importance of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee held last month, describing it as a trailblazer for China’s future. “This session serves as a blueprint for further reforms in China, setting the stage for continued progress and development.”

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, in his closing remarks highlighted China’s consensus-oriented decision-making process. “In China, decisions are made through a consensus-driven approach, ensuring that all voices are heard and considered, which contributes to their effective governance,” he observed.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2024