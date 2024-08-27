Security forces neutralise 25 terrorists, including ring leader, in Khyber district: ISPR

Twenty-five terrorists were neutralised while eleven were injured after security forces conducted “extensive” intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Khyber district against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and two of its affiliate groups, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operations were based on “robust intelligence” and resulted in major setbacks to Fitna al Khawarij and its affiliates.

“During these daring and highly successful IBOs being conducted since 20 August 2024, security forces have so far successfully neutralized twenty-five Khwarij, including Kharji ring leader Abuzar alias Saddam, who has been sent to hell, while eleven Khawrij have been injured,” the statement said.

“However, during the conduct of operations, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom),” it said.

The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khawarij in these operations were a testament to the valour and commitment of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, it added.

Earlier this month, the government declared TTP as Fitna al-Khawarij and all other terrorists associated with the group as khariji (outcasts).

Speaking during a press conference, ISPR Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the move was made because the TTP was a “mischief-making group” that was “neither an ideology nor has anything to do with Islam or Pakistan.”

He had added that security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted 23,622 small and large-scale IBOs in the country this year, out of which 2,045 operations were carried out in the second half of July.

President Zardari lauds security forces for successful operation

Appreciating the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against the Fitna al Khawarij, President Asif Ali Zardari vowed that the state will continue taking action until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

“Security forces demonstrated courage and sent the terrorists to hell,” he said and paid tribute to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the operations.

“We will neither compromise on the peace and order of the country nor hesitate to make any sacrifices for the protection of the motherland,” he said.

Rise in terror attacks

On August 15, seven TTP terrorists were killed by security forces during another IBO in KP’s Kurram district.

Meanwhile, three terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of Panjgur’s deputy commissioner were killed in another operation by security forces in Mastung during the early hours of August 19.

Separately, three soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KP’s Bajaur district.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Islamabad has blamed Kabul for allowing the TTP — a separate group but aligned with the Afghan Taliban — to use Afghan soil for launching attacks inside Pakistan. However, the Taliban administration has denied the charges.