3 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed as infiltration attempt foiled at Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur: ISPR

Three soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

A press release by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “On night August 18/19, 2024, movement of a group of khwarij (outcasts), who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Bajaur district.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured.”

The government labelled the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan Fitna al Khawarij earlier this month.

The ISPR said 36-year-old Naik Inayat Khan, resident of Khyber district Khyber; 35-year-old Lance Naik Umer Hayat, resident of Mansehra district and 25-year-old Sepoy Waqar Khan, resident of Peshawar district fought “gallantly” during the exchange of fire and embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

It added that the security forces remained committed to securing the borders, saying that the sacrifices of brave soldiers only “further strengthen our resolve”.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed regret over the incident and paid tribute to the martyrs.

“Martyrs of the nation are the pride of the nation, the whole nation will be grateful. The security forces bravely foiled the infiltration attempt of the terrorists, sent the terrorists to hell.

“The entire nation salutes the spirit of patriotism and selflessness of the Pakistan Army. The entire nation pays homage to its martyrs, will not forget the sacrifices,” he said.

Last month, three terrorists were killed by security forces during an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KP’s Dir district.

The Pakistan Army previously said that 29 terrorists were killed in a series of operations along the Pak-Afghan border in May, amid a surge in terrorism originating from Afghan soil.

The ISPR had noted a surge in attempts by Afghanistan-based terrorists to infiltrate the border and carry out attacks on the Pakistani side.

Last week, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir had called on the Afghan Taliban not to prefer the TTP over its long-standing and brotherly neighbour to the east, maintaining that Pakis­tan desired good relations with its Western neighbour.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.