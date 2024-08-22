PTA official offers yet another reason for internet woes

• PTA chief blames disruptions on faulty submarine cable; expects issue to be fixed in a week

• Dismisses claims about installation of firewall; says govt upgrading ‘web management system’

• PTA files reply in LHC

ISLAMABAD: Giving yet another justification for the disruption of internet services in the country, the government on Wednesday blamed a nationwide internet slowdown on a faulty submarine cable, dismissing allegations that it had installed a firewall that was behind the slowdown.

The explanation came amid mo­­u­nting criticism from lawmakers over declining internet speeds during a session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication.

During the meeting, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeezur Rehman faced tough questions from lawmakers about widespread internet issues.

Mr Rehman, a retired major general, attributed the slowdown to a damaged submarine cable, which he said would be repaired by Aug 27. He reiterated that the government was merely upgrading its “web management system”, dismissing fears that the state was installing a firewall.

Over the past few weeks, internet users across the country have reported significant drops in speed, struggling to send or download media and make phone calls on platforms like WhatsApp and experiencing slow browsing even on broadband connections.

The business community and inte­rnet service providers (ISPs) have accused the government of intentionally slowing down digital services through the installation of a “firewall”, leading to economic losses.

The controversy intensified when Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja initially confirmed that the government was upgrading its “web management system” to address cybersecurity thre­a­­ts. However, two days later, she den­ied any intentional throttling of the internet, fuelling speculation and concern.

On Wednesday, several senators frustrated by the ongoing issues pressed the PTA chief for more clarity. They questioned the intermittent shutdowns of platforms like TikTok, the slow internet speeds, and the alleged use of firewalls.

Sharmila Farooqi of the PPP directly asked the PTA chairman whether a firewall had been installed, to which he responded that the telecom authority had no role in the slowdown and deflected the issue by blaming technical problems.

MQM-Pakistan Senator Mustafa Kamal criticised the PTA’s handling of the situation, pointing out that businesses were being discouraged from operating in Pakistan due to unreliable internet services.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan raised concerns about the prolonged ban on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), demanding to know when the suspension would be lifted. Mr Rehman admitted that he had no additional information on the matter, further frustrating the committee members.

The PTA chairman hoped that the internet issues would be resolved within a week and clarified that VPNs were not being blocked, contrary to some reports. “I never stated that VPNs were being restricted,” he said, adding that the country would experience slow internet for another six days.

Committee Chairman Aminul Haque urged the government to ensure the availability of 5G services in the country by March. “If 5G cannot be introduced by December, it must be done by March to meet public expectations,” Mr Haque stressed.

Later, speaking to Independent Urdu, the PTA chairman explained the reasons for upgrading the web management system. He said upg­ra­des to social media blocking in light of government or court orders were nothing new in Pakistan. “The web management system (WMS) has been in place for a long time,” he said.

The PTA chairman also clarified that the system had been commissioned in the 1990s, with its most recent upgrade approved in March 2019. “Upgrading the system is a matter of routine,” he noted.

PTA files response in LHC

On Wednesday, the PTA also info­rmed the Lahore High Court that a fault in the submarine cable affected the internet speed in the country and that repairs on the underwater internet cable were ongoing.

PTA’s lawyer Chaudhry Umar filed a written response in the court explaining that the internet service was affected due to a fault in the submarine cable. He indicated that the fault would likely be fixed by Aug 28. The lawyer also presented a 2009 policy decision of the federal government authorising the PTA to close the telecommunication services in the country due to national security concerns.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Aug 27, granting more time to the federal government and other auth­o­rities to submit their detailed replies.

The petitions against the internet slowdown were filed by lawyers Azhar Siddique and Nadeem Sarwar. The judge also instructed the petitioners to submit the specific dates of the internet disruption.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024