Govt finally admits it is tinkering with the internet

ISLAMABAD / KARACHI: After months of speculation about the installation of a so-called ‘firewall’ that could be leading to internet disruptions, the country’s IT minister finally confirmed on Thursday that the government was indeed upgrading its ‘web management system’ to cope with cyber security threats.

Despite the rather ambiguous terminology used by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, this was the first time an official had acknowledged the government’s actions, which have been blamed for everything from slow browsing speeds, the arbitrary blocking of social media platforms and WhatsApp connectivity issues on mobile data.

So far, official stakeholders — Ms Khawaja’s ministry and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) — had either been feigning ignorance in response to public outcry and media queries, or claiming that the problems were because of telecom and internet service providers, or even Meta.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, users continued experiencing pro­blems in accessing social media platforms, including WhatsApp.

Downdetector, a website that provides real-time information about internet outages, received an unusually high number of complaints about disruptions in WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram between 12 noon and 1pm.

The services of ISPs, including PTCL, Zong and Nayatel were also affected during the day.

‘Web management system’

While talking to reporters after the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Tele­communi­cation meeting, Ms Fatima said the government had sought a report from PTA and other institutions over the internet disruption.

“The internet should never be slow. We have even been talking about bringing 5G technology to Pakistan. There is no doubt about that, and conversations about higher internet speed are underway.”

When the minister was asked about the ‘firewall’ — a blanket term used by the public to describe the causes of internet disruption in the absence of any official explanation — she said the issue had been “blown out of proportion”.

“The government has been operating a web-management system. The system is now being upgraded.”

She also called the process “a routine exercise” across the globe to enhance internet security, without giving any detail to substantiate her claims about which other countries have deployed this system.

“It is the right of the government to take measures to protect its interests given the cyber security attacks that Pakistan is facing.”

Senate body meeting

Earlier, during the Sen­ate committee’s meeting, lawmakers highlighted internet disruptions and claimed they were causing severe hindrances for online businesses.

Senator Afnanullah Khan of PML-N stated that the country was already facing an enormous economic crisis, and if the internet issue was not resolved, IT sector exports could fall significantly.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications secretary, Aisha Humera Chaudhry, told the meeting that there were no issues with broadband connections, but those using mobile data were facing disruptions.

Officials of PTA told the committee that the telecom regulator was “assessing the issue” and the ministry would be in a better position to provide an overview in two weeks once the assessment is completed.

However, when Dawn contacted PTA, its spokesperson expressed complete ignorance about the connectivity issues faced by users on Thursday.

Despite official stone-walling, users continued to face agonisingly slow internet, and even loss of businesses.

“In the past, it used to be just YouTube and Facebook. Now WhatsApp is the latest casualty,” said a serving armed forces officer who said they were unable to send or receive files before an important meeting.

Dr Amir Abbasi, a professor at Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University, claimed that the work of his students has also been affected.

“Over the past two weeks, students have struggled to meet project deadlines,” he said, adding that this has raised concerns among academic institutions.

“After years of [efforts] to build relationships with international organisations, missing deadlines damages our reputation.”

On actions required to address the issue, Prof Abbasi said forming committees was no longer enough. “There is a clear disconnect between policymakers and the public. The government must recognise the severe impact of these disruptions, particularly on students, and abandon outdated practices such as installing firewalls if Pakistan is to progress.”

More bodies decry disruptions

In a press release on Thursday, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) said the economy could lose up to $300 million due to internet disruptions, Reuters reported.

The statement came a day after the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan warned businesses were considering relocating operations to other countries as internet speed has plummeted by 30 to 40 per cent in the past few weeks.

In its statement, P@SHA said that the government’s lack of transparency around the firewall had “ignited a firestorm of distrust” among internet users and Pakistan’s global IT clients who fear their proprietary data and privacy will be compromised.

Ali Ihsan, the senior vice chairman of P@SHA, said the imposition of the firewall has already caused prolonged internet disconnections and erratic VPN performance, threatening a “complete meltdown of business operations”.

“These disruptions are not mere inconveniences; but, a direct, tangible and aggressive assault on the industry’s viability inflicting an estimated and devastating financial losses estimated to reach $300 million, which can further increase exponentially,” he said in the statement.

The body of software houses demanded an “immediate and unconditional halt to this digital siege” and called on the government to engage with the industry to develop a cybersecurity framework.

A separate statement by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) said frequent internet disruptions would stifle innovation, and severely diminish the prospects for much-needed foreign direct investment — a must-need for the economic revival.

OICCI Secretary Gen­eral and CEO M. Abdul Aleem claimed internet disruptions have disproportionately impacted freelancers who generate “over one billion dollars in revenue for Pakistan’s economy each year”.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh said his organisation has received a large number of complaints from its members who have been facing issues in communicating with their clients for the last week due to disruptions in the services of social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp.

“In the era of digitalisation, Pakistan cannot afford such delays in restoring internet connectivity which must be restored at the earliest,” the KCCI chief added.

