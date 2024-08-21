JUI-F to take solo flight against govt, says Fazl

D.I. KHAN: The negotiations between the PTI and the JUI-F to form a political alliance seem to have broken down, as JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday he would not become part of any alliance in light of his previous experiences.

In an interaction with journalists and intelligentsia at his residence, Maulana Fazl said the JUI-F would take a solo flight against the government, but its cooperation with opposition parties on issues of mutual concern would continue.

The Maulana, who headed the Pakistan Democratic Movement against the PTI government, said he would spearhead the movement against the incumbent government alone while continuing to cooperate with opposition parties on common issues.

Speaking about talks with the PTI, the JUI-F chief said his party had “deep ideological differences” with the PTI and still held that belief. However, his position on some issues was the same as the PTI’s.

Maulana says talks with other opposition parties, including PTI, will continue

Replying to a query about Imran Khan being a ‘foreign agent’, Maulana Fazl said he still had the same view on that matter, adding that he was not making a political alliance with any party, including the PTI. “I called him a foreign agent because of proof I had and his affiliation with Zac Goldsmith, but if I am talking with PTI leaders, it is about rigging in elections and not about changing my views,” he said while trying to justify the talks.

Maulana Fazl said that instead of a comprehensive political alliance with the PTI, issue-based talks with the opposition party were still ongoing. It may be noted that the JUI-F leader had recently clarified his ‘Jewish agent’ moniker for Imran Khan, saying it was not a “cuss but a title”.

He said that secular parties were trying to establish liberal democracy in the country while the religious parties were trying to establish an Islamic system in Pakistan, but in his opinion, the protection of the Constitution, fair elections, and national security was a common problem and all political parties should be united on these issues.

According to the Maulana, friendship and enmity are not permanent in politics, but in democratic societies, this diverse process becomes the platform for intellectual and political evolution.

Speaking about his meeting with Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen, the JUI-F leader said he had advised the rights activist not to just listen to him but also consult other political leaders, such as ANP’s Asfandyar Wali and Jamaat-i-Islami leader Sirajul Haq.

Maulana Fazl said national security was the top priority and he met Manzoor Pashteen to find a balance and bring moderation to all political forces and the oppressed regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. “We will promote…the narrative of the struggle for the rights by staying within the country’s geography and abiding by the Constitution,” he added.

The Maulana said he did not have personal enmity with anyone, including the PML-N and PPP, but disagreed with these parties on policies. “Instead of trying to convince me by promises, convince us with policies and practical steps,” he added. He also confirmed there was no suggestion regarding an alliance of religious parties.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2024