PTI leader Asad Qaiser, JUI-F chief discuss committee formation to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: Amid rumours that efforts are going on to bring Maulana Fazlur Rehman into the coalition government, former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser reached the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief in Islamabad and claimed he discussed with him the formation of a political committee to resolve issues with JUI-F.

After the meeting with the JUI-F chief, Mr Qaiser informed the media he shared five names with the Maulana Fazl as members of the committee.

He asserted the names will be finalised at JUI-F’s meeting on June 29, and once the committee is formed it would start working to resolve issues.

Mr Qaiser said the two parties wanted the rule of law in the country and they would take all possible steps to ensure the supremacy of Constitution in the country.

In reply to a question, Mr Qaisar said the discussion with Maulana Fazl was fruitful, and the agreement on forming committees was a significant breakthrough.

He also said that both parties intended to form a joint opposition in the parliament.

He also said that there was a need to brief the parliament about the Azm-i-Istehkam Operation stressing that it was the defence minister’s duty to clarify and give details about the operation.

He said the PTI will not support any new military operation and claimed that Maulana Fazl also expressed reservations about supporting any military operation.

He said the two leaders expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it was the job of the political figures and parties to play the role for the peace in the country.

The PTI leader said the JUI-F leader agreed that there was need to have good relations with Afghanistan and an economic corridor should be established at crossing points of the two countries so that people of the two countries get employment opportunities.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2024