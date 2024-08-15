PM Shehbaz promises ‘significant cut’ in power tariffs

• Seeks support for govt efforts to make country prosperous; asks youth to focus on skill-based education

• Announcement of five-year economic plan rescheduled

• Premier warns young people enemy wants to divert their abilities towards ‘anti-state activities’

ISLAMABAD: Extend­­ing Independence Day felicitations to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday promised a “significant cut” in electricity tariffs in next few days.

Currently, he noted, electricity bills are the biggest concern of everybody and without reducing the electricity tariffs, Pakistan’s industry, agriculture, and exports could not grow.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations, PM Shehbaz said, “The government is working day and night to resolve this [inflated bills] issue.” He added that in next few days the government would give the nation a good news of a significant cut in electricity tariffs.

PM Shehbaz urged people, especially the youth, to support the government in its efforts to make the country prosperous, stable and peaceful.

“The next few years are crucial for you and the country, so only focus on your studies and attaining skilled-based education, and do not indulge yourself in the negative agenda of the enemy who is out to target you and utilise your capabilities in anti-state activities,” he asked the youth.

Unfortunately, he said, the enemy was now using digital terrorism tools to sabotage the country’s development journey.

The PM paid homage to the immense sacrifices of forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values.

As envisioned by Allama Iqbal, Pakistan emerged as an independent and sovereign state on the map of the world on Aug 14, 1947 through the unwavering and steadfast leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and people’s unmatched sacrifices, he added.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that although during the past 77 years, the country’s journey had not been exemplary, it was also the fact that it had managed to survive due to the resilience its people showed through natural disasters and economic and social challenges.

“We should learn from our past and move forward with renewed pledge and resolve to take the country on the path of prosperity and development,” he added.

He pointed out that although people were much worried about inflation, electricity bills, unemployment and other issues, he was very concerned about providing maximum relief to them.

He paid tribute to people belonging to various sectors including sports, education, health, etc. He saluted Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, who attended the ceremony with his mother.

The prime minister resolved that in order to fulfil the Quaid’s dream, he would continue hard work for the county’s development.

Economic plan

PM Shehbaz, who was expected to unveil a comprehensive economic reform plan on Wednesday, rescheduled the announcement of the five-year plan.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office told Dawn that the premier would now announce the plan next week.

He said the plan would be based on micro and macro-economic measures to improve local economy, adding that it would contain measures for providing relief to the masses and the business and industry. It will also target local and foreign investors, he added.

The premier stated that Pakistan’s industry, agriculture, and exports would be unable to thrive unless electricity tariffs were reduced.

PM Shehbaz condemned the ongoing Israeli barbarism on the Palestinians, saying the “massacre of thousands of innocent Palestinians has diminished our pleasures on the occasion of Independence Day”.

He also expressed the government’s resolve to stand by the Kashmiri brothers and sisters until the resolution of the issue according to the will of the people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the PM hoisted the national flag during a ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument. He laid a floral wreath at the Pakistan Monument to pay tribute to the country’s founding fathers and national heroes.

The ceremony was attended among others by Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Meanwhile, the prime minister thanked his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his warm greetings on the Independence Day.

“I thank Your Highness and the entire leadership of UAE for always standing with Pakistan in our journey towards peace, progress and prosperity.

“I am confident that by working together, we can build a bright future for our peoples. Long live Pakistan-UAE brotherhood,” the prime minister wrote on his official X account in response to the felicitation message by the UAE’s prime minister.

While extending his felicitation to the leadership and people of Pakistan, the UAE premier reiterated his country’s steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral collaboration, exploring new opportunities for growth, and working together to build a future of prosperity and success.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024