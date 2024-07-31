Balochistan lawmakers push for political dialogue

QUETTA: Amid a lingering stalemate and exchange of blame, lawmakers from both sides of the political divide in the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday called upon the government and the leadership of Gwadar protests to resolve all issues through negotiations in a democratic manner.

The situation in the port city of Gwadar has been tense since Saturday, with the protesters and authorities blaming each other for the violence that has led to casualties on both sides. On Monday, the military said a soldier was martyred and 16 other security personnel, including an officer, were injured in firing by “an unruly mob” in Gwadar during clashes between the forces and supporters of the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

However, BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch claimed that hundreds of their supporters had been arrested over the past two days.

Taking part in a debate on the matter, BNP-Awami President Mir Asadullah Baloch questioned the state of democracy, where people are barred from holding meetings. He said the protesters are unarmed, and the government should refrain from using force.

Government urged to refrain from using force against Gwadar protesters

He criticised the use of containers and violence against people, asking what has been achieved.

He lamented that wrong policies have led to the country’s global defamation.

Mr Baloch said arms are meant for the enemy, not for the people, adding that the entire world is watching Gwadar, and every Baloch household has a martyr, leading to widespread resentment and people joining the armed resistance. He said negotiations should be held with Dr Mahrang to address the prevailing situation.

National Party’s Khair Jan Baloch said his party supports the right to peaceful protest, as enshrined in the Constitution, and condemns all forms of violence that foster hatred. He emphasised that the solution to Balochistan’s crisis requires collective effort.

The government must address the underlying issues, as failure to engage the youth constructively will exacerbate the situation, he said, adding that for a lasting peace, the province should be governed through political means, rather than force.

PPP lawmaker Meena Majeed emphasised that freedom of expression does not entitle individuals to speak on behalf of others while disrespecting them. She strongly condemned the use of derogatory language against Baloch women, saying it’s a violation of Balochistan’s values. She urged all members of the assembly to take a stand and not remain silent spectators in the face of such injustices.

Opposition leader Mir Younis Aziz Zehri condemned the politics of hatred, emphasising that resolving Balochistan’s issues requires a choice between violence and negotiations. He stressed that negotiations are the only viable solution, and urged the government to engage in democratic negotiations and release arrested individuals as a goodwill gesture.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani said the PPP stands firmly against terrorism, extending an invitation to the opposition and protesters to join hands in contributing to Pakistan’s development and prosperity. He condemned the anti-Pakistan slogans raised in Gwadar, reaffirming the PPP’s commitment to finding solutions through dialogue.

MPA Maulana Hidyatur Rehman said Gwadar is currently facing turmoil. He strongly condemned the shooting of women, resulting in three casualties. “We condemn the killings, regardless of whether they are committed by the government or the Baloch Liberation Army,” the Maulana said.

He said the chief minister had announced that highways would remain open, but the next day containers were placed on all highways across Balochistan. He lamented that the use of force has turned Balochistan into a graveyard, with a curfew in place in Gwadar. “We will protect CPEC, but it cannot be protected by bullets.”

MPA Mir Zabid Ali Reki proposed forming a committee consisting of respected tribal elders to facilitate negotiations as only dialogue can resolve issues. He called for releasing all detainees and suggested shutting down social media, which he blamed for disrupting the system.

Kalsoom Niaz of the National Party questioned the ban on gatherings in Gwadar, contrasting it with the allowance of similar events in Islamabad. She criticised the provincial government’s complete lockdown, leading to food shortages, and demanded the release of all arrested individuals.

Ms Niaz emphasised the importance of peaceful politics and resolving Balochistan’s issues through dialogue to eliminate the culture of violence.

BAP lawmaker Farah Azim Shah observed that protests often erupt whenever Balochistan makes progress. “Slogans against our institutions and government were raised in Gwadar.”

The assembly session was adjou­r­ned until Thursday afternoon.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024