E-Paper | July 29, 2024

PIA cabin crew remanded for ‘smuggling’ Saudi currency

Mohammad Asghar Published July 29, 2024 Updated July 29, 2024 10:04am

RAWALPINDI: A Paki­stan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant caught smuggling foreign currency at Allama Iqbal Inter­national Airport, Lahore, has been sent on judicial remand.

Customs officials produced the suspect before a magistrate on Saturday and sought her custody.

According to Customs authorities, the air hostess was detained on Friday after a large amount of Saudi riyals were found in her socks during a body search. A video of the cabin crew member taking out the currency notes has also gone viral on social media.

Later, an FIR was registered against the air hostess, who was only referred to by her initials A.Q. According to the complaint, the suspect, a resident of Vehari, was boarding PIA’s flight PK 203 from Lahore to Dubai when Customs officials stopped her at the airport.

Raja Bilal Naseem, the Customs deputy collector at Allama Iqbal International Airport, told Dawn that 140,000 Saudi Riyals (around 10.4 million rupees) were recovered from her possession during the search.

He said Customs authorities had intelligence reports of a possible attempt to smuggle currency through this flight.

The suspect has been booked under Section 139 of The Customs Act, 1969, which states that any passenger or crew member attempting to take out currency, gold, precious metals or stones by concealing them in baggage to avoid Customs will be charged with offences of smuggling.

A PIA spokesman has said that the air hostess would be terminated immediately if found guilty after the trial.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitutional limits
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Constitutional limits

As Justice Minallah suggested, those who fail to defend the Constitution must face the consequences of their actions.
Gun control
29 Jul, 2024

Gun control

GUNFIRE filled the rarefied air of Karachi’s upmarket DHA on late Thursday night as a clash between two groups ...
Diplomatic challenge
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Diplomatic challenge

THE brewing conflict between the US and China is a matter that concerns most of the Global South, as many developing...
Modi’s jingoism
Updated 28 Jul, 2024

Modi’s jingoism

When New Delhi feels that it is ready for peace, it is welcome to call Islamabad.
Debt concerns
28 Jul, 2024

Debt concerns

PAKISTAN’s efforts to secure energy sector debt relief from China’s banks and insurers do not seem to be getting...
Defeat but well played
28 Jul, 2024

Defeat but well played

PAKISTAN’S players got close but it was not enough. Victory for Sri Lanka, thanks to a superb innings by Chamari...