Another PIA cabin crew member ‘goes missing from Toronto’

Mohammad Asghar Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 11:13am

RAWALPINDI: Another member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew has reportedly gone missing while on duty, after landing in Canada.

Maryam Raza arrived in Toronto on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad on Monday, but failed to report for duty on the return flight, PK-784 to Karachi.

When the authorities opened her hotel room, they found her uniform with a note reading ‘Thank you, PIA’.

Ms Raza joined the national flag carrier 15 years ago and was assigned to the flight from Islamabad to Toronto.

This is the second such case this year of a PIA stewardess “vanishing” after landing in Canada, according to the airline’s spokesman.

Officials say this trend is due to the flexible Canadian law, which offers asylum after entering the country.

Last month, a similar incident was reported when an air hostess failed to report for the return flight after arriving in Canada.

Last year, at least seven PIA cabin crew members went missing in Canada while performing flight duties.

According to the national carrier’s spokesman, one of the crew members who had slipped away while on duty some years ago has now settled in Canada and “advises” other crew members mulling asylum.

He added that the PIA management has been coordinating with Canadian authorities to stop such incidents in future.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2024

