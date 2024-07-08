Fire at Karachi’s PSX brought under control: rescue officials

A fire that broke out at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi on Monday has been brought under control, rescue officials said.

According to Sindh Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan, no loss of life has been reported.

The fire initially broke out on the fourth floor of the Ali Habib Trading Company building on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Khan said. He added that the cooling process of the building is underway.

Khan noted that as soon as Rescue 1122’s Central Command and Control received the information, two fire brigade trucks reached the spot to douse the blaze.

He added that one snorkel and a total of six fire brigades had reached the building to extinguish the fire.

In February, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation informed the Sindh High Court that it had conducted a fire safety audit of over 265 commercial buildings and not a single one was found having a fire safety certificate or a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the fire brigade department.

The report, filed on the behalf of Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, stated that serious shortcomings had been observed during the audit.

In November, a woman suffered burn injuries after a fire erupted in a multi-storey building on I.I. Chundrigar Road.

He said the fire erupted on the third floor of the Business and Finance Centre, adding that the flames spread all the way to the sixth floor. DIG Raza said there were 300 offices in the building with 2,000 employees, who were safely evacuated.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.