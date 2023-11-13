1 injured as fire erupts in multi-storey building at Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar Road

A woman was injured after a fire erupted in a multi-storey building on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar Road on Monday, according to officials.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that one woman, identified as 25-year-old Iqra, suffered burn injuries.

He said the fire erupted on the third floor of the Business and Finance Centre, adding that the flames spread all the way to the sixth floor. DIG Raza said there were 300 offices in the building with 2,000 employees, who were safely evacuated.

The DIG said 12 fire tenders managed to control the blaze but cooling work was still under way. He added that as per initial reports, the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

Meanwhile, Mithadar Station House Officer (SHO) Waqar Ahmed Tanoli, quoting fireman present at the scene, also said that a short circuit in the electricity meters appeared to be behind the fire.

However, K-Electric (KE) spokesperson Imran Rana claimed that the company’s electrical installations were found “intact and safe” with no damage to its substation. “According to preliminary investigation, K-Electric’s infrastructure is not involved in the fire incident,” he added.

“The feeder was switched off immediately and KE teams also reached the incident site instantly to support the fire brigade, rescue teams and the city’s administration,” he said.