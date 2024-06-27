Today's Paper | June 27, 2024

US slams India in religious freedom report

AFP Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 07:42am

WASHINGTON: The United States offered rare criticism of close partner India in a report published on Wednesday on religious freedom, while also voicing alarm over rising bigotry worldwide against both Jews and Muslims.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled the annual report and said that the United States was also facing its own sharp increase of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in connection to the Gaza war.

“In India, we see a concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities,” Blinken said. The US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Rashad Hussain, faulted efforts by Indian police.

In India, “Christian communities reported that local police aided mobs that disrupted worship services over accusations of conversion activities, or stood by while mobs attacked them and then arrested the victims on conversion charges,” he said.

The United States for decades has sought warmer ties with India, seeing the fellow democracy as a bulwark against China, with President Joe Biden embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who recently secured a third term.

Despite the public criticism in the report, few expect the State Department to take action on India when it drafts its annual blacklist of countries over religious freedom later this year.

Blinken noted that in the United States, hate crimes against both Muslims and Jews “have gone up dramatically.”

He also singled out EU member Hungary, led by nationalist Viktor Orban, saying that “officials continue to use anti-Semitic tropes and anti-Muslim rhetoric and they penalise members of religious groups who criticise the government.”

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2024

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Extremist threat
Updated 26 Jun, 2024

Extremist threat

Do those who control the levers of state intend to confront the extremist elements that are fanning the flames of hatred in society?
Crime of torture
26 Jun, 2024

Crime of torture

WHILE the world observes the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Pakistan finds itself among those...
Price of truth
26 Jun, 2024

Price of truth

JULIAN Assange will soon be a free man. The WikiLeaks founder, who had been in the crosshairs of the world’s most...
A new operation
Updated 25 Jun, 2024

A new operation

Clear deterrent action is needed against terrorist groups, but without upending the lives of people in the affected areas.
Power theft
25 Jun, 2024

Power theft

FEDERAL Energy Minister Awais Leghari’s statement during a TV interview that electricity theft amounts to Rs600bn ...
Fatal air
25 Jun, 2024

Fatal air

TOXIC air can cost us our children. It causes life-threatening illnesses, inflicts lifelong damage and leads to ...