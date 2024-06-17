Effective SOPs formulated for security of Chinese citizens: minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said comprehensive and effective standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been formulated for the security of Chinese citizens and a separate force is being established in the capital for the protection of foreign nationals.

He said this during his meeting with the Chinese ambassador, Jiang Zaidong, at the Chinese embassy.

The recent visit of the prime minister and the security measures for the protection of Chinese citizens were discussed in detail during the meeting.

According to a statement, Mr Naqvi outlined the measures taken for the security of Chinese citizens across Pakistan and discussed the security plan for Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.

He said the president, prime minister and the top Chinese leadership had always supported Pakistan and the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China had further strengthened friendship between the two countries.

The interior minister emphasised that the protection of Chinese brothers working for Pakistan’s progress and development was the topmost priority of the government.

He further said that no one could create a rift in the everlasting friendship between the two countries and every conspiracy would be thwarted.

Expressing satisfaction with the security arrangements, the Chinese ambassador said both countries were all -weather friends, adding that Beijing attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and senior officials of the Chinese embassy were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2024