Govt submits details, pictures of Imran’s Adiala Jail facilities in Supreme Court

Disputing the statements by PTI founder Imran Khan about his living conditions at Adiala Jail, the federal government on Thursday submitted a report to the Supreme Court with pictures and details of the facilities and arrangements provided to him.

In the May 30 hearing on intra-court appeals (ICAs) moved by the federal government against the apex court’s September 15 majority judgment, which struck down amendments to the anti-graft laws, Imran had said he was in solitary confinement where he had no access to any material, legal assistance, or even a library.

He had complained that the jail authorities did not let him meet his legal team because of “the one-window operation inside the jail premises which a colonel was managing”.

Imran is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail serving out his sentence in the Iddat case. He was convicted in two Toshakhana cases as well but the sentences were suspended.

Responding to his claims, the report submitted today by Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Raja Muhammad Shafqat Abbasi said that “in the interest of propriety and for the purposes of bringing the correct factual position on record, details of monthly visits … as well as pictures of the barracks” Imran was staying in were attached.

The report said the court could appoint a judicial officer to verify the facts.

The pictures showed what looked to be Imran’s prison room with the description outlining facilities such as an LED TV, room cooler, study table and a chair.

The second picture showed an “exclusive gallery” for the PTI founder to walk in twice a day.

The third picture showed a cupboard filled with cooking ingredients and utensils.

A fourth picture showed various books provided for the PTI founder’s reading.

A fifth picture showed an exercise machine and a “stretching belt” for Imran’s physical fitness.

A sixth picture showed a bookshelf stacked with various books.

Additionally, the report also furnished details of the dates when people such as Imran’s relatives, legal team and PTI members met him along with information about who met him.

The PTI criticised the state of Imran’s prison room, saying he was being kept “ in this tiny jail room, with no facilities“.

“As a former prime minister, Imran Khan is being denied his fundamental human rights, and basic facilities he’s entitled to by all this. History will remember this unprecedented fascism in Pakistan,” the party said.