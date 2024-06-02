Legal action against PTI over social media activity to be mulled after FIA inquiry: information minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that once the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) completes its inquiry into the PTI’s social media activity, the government will then decide whether or not to take legal action against the party.

The FIA summoned PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub and party spokesperson Raoof Hasan regarding the “misuse” of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account for disseminating incendiary content against state institutions, it emerged on Saturday.

On May 26, Imran’s official account shared a video along with a quote attributed to him: “Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

The video argued that the former military dictator was the one responsible for the country’s breakup, referring to alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the civil war. The video also interspe­rsed images of the current civilian and military leadership, alleging they stole the party’s mandate in the general elections.

Speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan with Shahzad Iqbal, Tarar said, “The FIA inquiry is a serious one. If we need to pursue legal action then we will do it once it is complete.”

Tarar added that legal action against the PTI has not been discussed in cabinet, but said, “In my understanding, legal action can happen in cases like this. We will act according to the outcome of the inquiry.”

Asked whether the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 had provisions against incitement to mutiny, Tarar said, “I believe there are legal grounds [to prosecute the PTI]. Statements encouraging an attack on our country’s integrity and sovereignty should not be allowed.”

“There is a big difference between statements and actions,” Tarar continued. “When Nawaz Sharif was removed from office, he made a comparison to 1971 only once […] it was a one-off.

“Imran Khan’s followers have created this narrative of Khan Nahi tou Pakistan Nahi (No Pakistan without Imran Khan) after a pattern of statements and actions.

“The PTI creates political instability […] they have staged sit-ins […] messages to burn Jinnah House or the statues of our martyrs are not a one-off thing. This is the culimination of years of harmful statements and messages. This is a full-blown campaign.”

Asked whether the federal government would entertain former president Arif Alvi’s offer to negotiate a truce, the information minister accused the PTI of “saying one thing then doing another”.

“Raoof (Hassan) disowned the PTI’s social media team, but Imran praised them,” Tarar said. “They say one thing and do another. They have not made up their minds about negotiation.

“We should not sit down and talk with those who did what they did on May 9. Let them fight their battles in court.” the minister reiterated, adding that the government “cannot” come to the table with the PTI.