Doubling down, PTI calls for HRC report to be published amid govt furore

Doubling down in the face of heated government criticism, the PTI on Friday called for the contents of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) Report to be immediately released to the public.

In a post on social media platform X dated May 26, PTI founder Imran Khan’s account had shared a video along with a quote attributed to him: “Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

The video argued that the former military dictator was the one actually responsible for the country’s breakup, referring to alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the civil war.

The posts generated intense blowback and controversy, particularly from the government ranks. An investigation has been launched by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Wing into the post.

The PTI subsequently on Tuesday distanced Imran from the controversial social media post, saying it was not aimed towards the military and should be seen in a “political context”.

However, after a few days of explanations and clarifications by a myriad of PTI leaders in the face of persistent criticism from the government ranks, the party doubled down today and demanded the HRC report’s immediate release.

A statement issued after the PTI Core Committee meeting said: “It has been demanded to release the HRC report immediately in order to save Pakistan from serious internal challenges similar to 1971, to learn from history and to inform the public about the facts.”

The party said it considered and rejected the FIA’s investigation into the matter, as well as the registration of any possible new case on this basis, as being “unjustified”.

“In the light of the notice issued by the FIA, the legal team has been entrusted with the preparation of a detailed legal strategy” regarding the social media post, the statement said.

It added that the PTI considered and deliberated the matter of Imran’s May 26 post and the attached video from multiple aspects.

“The collapse of East Pakistan is the greatest tragedy in our national history, whose causes and motivations of which are political in every respect. The HRC appointed by the government of Pakistan has mentioned these factors in detail in its report,” the party said.

It added that it had sent a “sincere” message to today’s state decision-makers to return to constitutional bounds and learn from history because of the alleged resemblance of the political events of the past two years to that of the 70s and their tragic results.

“The most important role in the tragic downfall of East Pakistan was played by contempt of the public mandate, which continues today with all its destruction.”

The party said Imran’s pointation to the “deadly effects of a power-hungry individual on the country’s integrity, nation, the Constitution, democracy and especially on our brave army” was worthy of inviting thought by every patriot.

The PTI said it had always recognised the army’s role as an institution in the performance of national duties such as the defence of national security and integrity within the scope of the Constitution and law, adding that it would never target the military for criticism.

The party further said that organisational affairs, especially those related to mobilising the organisational structures at the lowest level, were also reviewed in the meeting.

“Organisational officials/structures from the centre to the lowest level have been directed to immediately complete preparations for nationwide peaceful protests,” the PTI said, adding that Imran intended to call for a nationwide peaceful protest soon.

Defence minister advises Imran to ‘shut up’ to reduce tension

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif advised Imran to “shut up if he wants to reduce tension”.

However, he added: “I suspect he wants to maintain and heighten the tension and he is again trying to create some May 9-like situation with this [post].”

Talking to Geo News today, he said the PTI was attempting to retreat from Imran’s X post, pointing to party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s response.

“This is the first time they’ve had to retreat because of the reaction to it (the post).”

Asif said he had his own opinion on the “sad events” of 1971 and he would not drag those events into the present. “To amplify it in today’s environment through a tweet and bring it forward is I think a deliberate attempt to increase tension.”