PM Shehbaz on maiden visit to Karachi since assuming office for second time

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit, where he is expected to hold meetings with the Sindh chief minister and governor, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Upon his arrival at the Karachi airport, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed PM Shehbaz.

The prime minister visited Mazar-i-Quaid, where he laid a floral wreath and offered fateha (prayer).

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier will hold meetings with Tessori and CM Shah on the “overall political situation and administrative affairs of the province”.

PM Shehbaz is also expected to meet prominent personalities of the business community and a delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, the report added.

During the meeting, the prime minister will take suggestions from the business community on improving the country’s economy, it stated.

According to a post on X by the PML-N, the visit is Shehbaz’s first to Karachi since assuming the prime minister’s office in early March.

In a post on X, governor Tessori said he accompanied PM Shehbaz on the visit to Mazar-i-Quaid and prayed for the country’s development and progress.