Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges PM Shehbaz to fulfil promises

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 08:25am
KARACHI: The business community of Karachi has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfil the promises made during the last days of his previous government for creating an enabling business environment.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, in a letter to the PM, recalled that despite assurances by federal secretaries in the presence of prime minister during his previous tenure at a meeting held at PNS Dockyard, most of the issues stand unresolved to date.

They said many other issues have also emerged with time, particularly the rising energy tariffs having a devastating impact on the industries and SMEs which require PM’s intervention.

They also requested the premier to visit the KCCI as soon as he pays his maiden visit to Karachi after becoming prime minister which would provide the business community a perfect opportunity to bring all pending issues into the limelight despite commitments.

They hoped that the PM would take effective steps to stabilise democracy as well as the economy which was currently going through a very critical stage.

On the election of Murad Ali Shah as Chief Minister of Sindh, they hoped that Mr Shah would continue to raise a strong voice and keep urging the federal government to implement Article 158 of the Constitution in letter and spirit whose implementation appears to be in jeopardy whereas the industries were facing acute gas shortage and have to unnecessarily pay enhanced price of RLNG which requires CM’s intervention.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2024

