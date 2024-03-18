Govt to offer global scholarships for high achievers, says PM Shehbaz

(LEFT) A file photo from 2022 shows PM Shehbaz interacting with Ikramullah during a visit to flood-hit Qila Saifullah. The two were reunited at the PM House on Sunday.—Handout photos

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the federal government would facilitate high achievers with scholarship schemes to pursue education in reputable global institutes, emphasising the crucial role of well-educated and skilled youth in the country’s future.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ikramullah, a student from Balochistan province currently studying in 9th class at Lawrence College Ghora Gali.

Under the PM’s direction, the student from 2022 flood-hit area of Qila Saifullah was provided with an opportunity to get education at the country’s prominent educational institute.

The prime minister recalled meeting the desperate student in the Khasnoob camp at Qila Saifullah in 2022 when floods had caused massive destruction in Balochistan.

He mentioned that he had assured the student of the provision of quality education, adding that he was very pleased that the student was now studying at Lawrence College. The student thanked the prime minister for the opportunity to meet him.

Mr Sharif advised him to serve the nation and country by working hard and concentrating on his studies.

Congratulating the prime minister on his victory in election, the student also expressed his resolve to achieve the goal and serve the country in the future.

PM Shehbaz assured him that all his educational expenditures would be borne by the government as the students were the future of the country.

The prime minister mentioned that when he visited the flood-affected area, the student was agitating, but he was showing a discernible change.

He also highlighted that in Punjab province, they had sent high achievers to receive education in the best institutions of Europe and when they returned they were completely transformed and full of confidence.

Additionally, the prime minister welcomed the principal and housemaster of Lawrence College, giving gifts to the student, including a pen and tablet, expressing hope that it would aid in his studies.

Ikramullah also presented a set of books to the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2024