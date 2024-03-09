10 terrorists killed in separate operations in KP’s North Waziristan: ISPR

Ten terrorists were killed by security forces in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Friday and Saturday, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press release issued today, said that four terrorists were “sent to hell” during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) last night.

Consequently, during the follow-up sanitisation operation, four more terrorists were “successfully neutralized” by the security forces, it said.

In a separate operation in the district, the agency said it identified five terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists — Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz — were also sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured,” it added.

The press release said that Pakistan has consistently asked the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

On Wednesday, security forces killed two terrorists in separate operations in the KP district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.